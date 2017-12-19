Overland Park police looking for missing girl, person of interest

A man was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving the vehicle of Mikayala Norris, who is missing out of Overland Park. (Overland Park)

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a missing person case.

A man was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving the vehicle of Mikayala Norris, who is missing out of Overland Park.

She was last seen on Dec. 17, 2017 around 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf.

She was seen in a 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry bearing a Kansas license tag of 566FSB.

Police have not labeled the man a suspect or the case a kidnapping.

