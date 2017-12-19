Overland Park police looking for missing girl, person of interes - KCTV5

Overland Park police looking for missing girl, person of interest

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a missing person case. 

A man was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving the vehicle of Mikayala Norris, who is missing out of Overland Park. 

She was last seen on Dec. 17, 2017 around 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf. 

She was seen in a 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry bearing a Kansas license tag of 566FSB. 

Police have not labeled the man a suspect or the case a kidnapping. 

