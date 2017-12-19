KCPD investigates homicide after Overland Park police receive info about missing woman

A man was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving Norris' 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry bearing a Kansas license tag of 566FSB. (Overland Park PD)

Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)

Police in Kansas City say a murder investigation could be connected to a missing person case from another metro city.

At about 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City Police Department officers say they were called by the Overland Park Police Department who received a social media tip that the body of a missing woman had been seen in the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road.

Officers searched the suggested area by land and by air and the body of a young, white woman was found in a wooded area in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

Police have not identified the body of the woman that they found but did say she matches the description of Mikayala Norris.

Norris, 18, was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue.

When Norris was reported missing, police were also searching for a person of interest in the case.

That man, who was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving Norris' 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry, took his own life behind the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Liberty, MO.

“Overland Park put out suspect information, who was seen driving the missing person's vehicle. We received information a couple hours ago that he shot himself," KCPD Public Information Officer Darin Snap said. "So we may have a murder-suicide on our hands.”

Police have not labeled the man a suspect or the case a kidnapping.

