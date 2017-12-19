Facebook post sparks possible murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

A man was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving Norris' 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry bearing a Kansas license tag of 566FSB. (Overland Park PD)

Police in Kansas City are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Tuesday.

At about 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City Police Department officers say they were called by the Overland Park Police Department who received a social media tip that the body of a missing woman had been seen in the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road.

Officers searched the suggested area by land and by air and the body of a young, white woman was found in a wooded area in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

The posts were made via Facebook by a man named Kareem McCoy-Lee.

In the posts, Lee talks about his plan to kill a woman named Bryanna. He also says, in a later post, "Body across from 8503 Hillcrest Rd, d--- gun jammed."

The posts were later deleted.

Police have not identified the body of the woman that they found but did say she matches the description of Mikayala Norris.

Norris, 18, was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue.

When Norris was reported missing, police were also searching for a person of interest in the case.

McCoy-Lee had been under investigation by police after he was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving Norris' 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry.

Later in the day, Lee became the suspect of an aggravated assault in Liberty, MO. Police say, McCoy-Lee, shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was driving, causing her to hit a tree at Stewart Road and Wilshire Boulevard. McCoy-Lee also told the woman he was going to kill her.

"She had stated that he stated that he had nothing to live for anymore and he's done. So, it appears that he planned to take his own life it seemed like last night and that's exactly what he did," Snapp said.

Police in Liberty found McCoy-Lee's body at about 10:50 p.m., inside Norris' car, after he had taken his own life behind the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Liberty.

“Overland Park put out suspect information, who was seen driving the missing person's vehicle. We received information a couple hours ago that he shot himself," KCPD Public Information Officer Darin Snap said. "So we may have a murder-suicide on our hands.”

Police have not labeled the man a suspect or the case a kidnapping.

