Facebook post sparks murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)

A man is dead after police say he killed an Overland Park woman while on a mission to kill his ex.

At about 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City Police Department officers say they were called by the Overland Park Police Department who received a social media tip that the body of a missing woman had been seen in the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road.

Officers searched the suggested area by land and by air and the body of a young, white woman was found in a wooded area in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

The posts were made via Facebook by a man named Kareem McCoy-Lee.

On Wednesday evening police confirmed the identities of both bodies.

In the posts, Lee talks about his plan to kill a woman named Bryanna. He also says, in a later post, "Body across from 8503 Hillcrest Rd, d--- gun jammed."

The posts were later deleted.

Norris, 18, was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. When Norris was reported missing, police were also searching for a person of interest in the case.

McCoy-Lee had been under investigation by police after he was seen Tuesday in Gladstone driving Norris' 2007 black four-door Toyota Camry.

Later in the day, Lee became the suspect of an aggravated assault in Liberty, MO. Police say, McCoy-Lee, shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was driving, causing her to hit a tree at Stewart Road and Wilshire Boulevard. McCoy-Lee also told the woman he was going to kill her.

"She had stated that he stated that he had nothing to live for anymore and he's done. So, it appears that he planned to take his own life it seemed like last night and that's exactly what he did," Snapp said.

Bryana Spencer, that ex-girlfriend, says she will carry a burden with her.

She believes she could have been next.

She was driving a car when she says McKoy-Lee started shooting at her.

"I understand that people say its not my fault but I just feel like, because of my involvement with this person, someone ended up losing her life," Spencer said.

She only dated him for six months, but said the relationship took a violent turn.

"Very quickly, I started noticing red flags and I would tell my daughter, okay hey, these are red flags, you need to be aware," she said. "But you know, she's young and she's like everybody's turned their backs on him, and I just want to be there for him."

She said she was driving when a car starting tailing her.

"As the car pulls up, as soon as he gets to my window, I just immediately, I see a gun and in that split second I already knew who it was," she said. "I went through a few intersections not caring about the light, the speed, the cars, I understand that that's dangerous I completely get that, but at that point I was like, 'I've gotta, I just gotta go.' I've got to get out of here, I've got to somehow either create distance, find myself a place to where I can get out of the car."

Ultimately, she saw two men working on a billboard and veered over to try and get help from them.

It wasn't until the news began to break when she was able to connect the dots.

She said she is heartbroken at what happened to MiKayla.

"She really didn't deserve anything she had absolutely nothing to do with this, she was just literally a pawn in it," she said.

Police in Liberty found McCoy-Lee's body at about 10:50 p.m., inside Norris' car, after he had taken his own life behind the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Liberty.

“Overland Park put out suspect information, who was seen driving the missing person's vehicle. We received information a couple hours ago that he shot himself," KCPD Public Information Officer Darin Snap said. "So we may have a murder-suicide on our hands.”

Police have not labeled the man a suspect or the case a kidnapping.

