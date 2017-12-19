1 dead following wreck in Independence - KCTV5

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a fatal wreck in Independence. 

The wreck happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70 west of Noland Road. 

A Mercedes and Toyota collided, sending the Toyota off the roadway. 

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of injuries. No one inside the Mercedes was injured. 

The cause is under investigation. 

