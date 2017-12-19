Chamber of Commerce expresses concern about new KCI developments

In the letter, board members expressed their concerns about the recent developments in the process to build a new, single terminal Kansas City International Airport. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Monday issued a letter to Mayor Sly James and members of the City Council.

In the letter, board members expressed their concerns about the recent developments in the process to build a new, single terminal Kansas City International Airport.

“Kansas City voters said “yes” to “A Better KCI,” expecting you and your colleagues to proceed in an open, transparent, and professional manner to bring the new terminal to fruition. The airport’s many regional users expect the same. As does the business community.”

Board members closed the letter by urging further negotiations and that the mayor, “Get it done.”

The board hand-delivered the letter on Tuesday.

Voting on the letter was unanimous.

Here is a copy of the letter.

Dear Mayor James and members of the City Council:

We are writing to share our concern about recent developments in the process to finalize an agreement on the construction of a new, single terminal at KCI Airport.

Business, labor, and civic organizations invested $2 million in a campaign to create a new, modern gateway to our community. Voters agreed, answering with a nearly 76-percent mandate to proceed with a new modern terminal.

Kansas City voters said “yes” to “A Better KCI,” expecting you and your colleagues to proceed in an open, transparent, and professional manner to bring the new terminal to fruition. The airport’s many regional users expect the same. As does the business community.

The actions of these past few days do nothing to reassure Kansas Citians and the business community in the process now underway at City Hall, and is not a good example of how business should be conducted. We urge you to negotiate in good faith and in a transparent manner respecting the integrity of the process. We also urge you to “get it done.”

Mayor James issued his own letter on Tuesday. To read his letter, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.