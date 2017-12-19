Wyandotte County Sheriff's vehicle catches fire after chase in KCK

The Wyandotte vehicle could be seen with flames bursting from its windshield. (KCTV5)

A Wyandotte County Sheriff's vehicle caught fire Tuesday at the conclusion of a police chase.

The fire started before 12:10 p.m. in the area of 33rd Street and Orville Avenue.

A white pick-up truck was crashed at the scene and two people were seen laying in the road with their hands behind their backs.

The Wyandotte vehicle could be seen with flames bursting from its windshield.

Authorities do not know what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

