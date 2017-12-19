KC Mayor pushes for continued negotiations after Edgemoor KCI memorandum rejected

James penned a letter on Tuesday to announce his hopes for the new airport and to attempt to bolster the trust of voters. (KCTV5)

After a memorandum of understanding between Kansas City and Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate was rejected, Mayor Sly James is asking his City Manager to continue engaging in good faith negotiations in the push for a single terminal Kansas City International Airport.

Here is the full letter.

For six-and-a-half years, we’ve enjoyed unprecedented levels of progress and momentum in Kansas City. I believe that is, in no small part, the result of confronting complex problems with thoughtful analysis, precise data, and a careful deliberative process. Unfortunately, the action last week on the MOU was the opposite of that.



My fear is that this miscalculation has not only undermined the airport project, but has also undermined the voters’ trust in our ability to lead. I won’t let that happen.



So let’s fix this. We are a city built on big ideas, bold action, and a commitment to getting things done. If we want to continue building on the momentum we’re enjoying, then let’s get this negotiation back on track.



I’m proposing that the City Manager continue engaging in good faith negotiations with Edgemoor and bring back a revised MOU for City Council consideration. If an agreement cannot be reached, then the City Manager must report back to the Council why an agreement could not be reached, and the process for selecting a developer will start over. At that point, I would propose that the process be open to the public.



Building an airport terminal is an enormous undertaking for a city. It’s a huge investment that will have lasting effects on the economic development of the city and region as a whole. A project of this magnitude takes good faith, communicationand trust. And it takes leadership and commitment that I’m confident this City can provide.



I have a great deal of faith in the vision and wisdom of Kansas City voters. On Nov. 7, they demonstrated that they’re ready for a new airport terminal. They are asking us to lead this City, to set aside personal interests, and get our job done quickly so construction can start on schedule. We would be well-advised to heed their call.



Let’s build our new terminal.

