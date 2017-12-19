Kansas City jazz singer Kevin Mahogany dies at 59

Bob McWilliams, director of folk and jazz at Kansas Public Radio, called Mahogany "one of the great musicians to come out of Kansas City." (AP)

Jazz singer Kevin Mahogany, a Kansas City, MO, native who recently moved back to his hometown, has died.

The Kansas City Star reports that the American Jazz Museum on Monday confirmed Mahogany's death. He was 59. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Mahogany's broad baritone was featured on albums dating back to 1993. Bob McWilliams, director of folk and jazz at Kansas Public Radio, called Mahogany "one of the great musicians to come out of Kansas City."

Mahogany also was a jazz educator, teaching at the University of Miami and the Berklee College of Music in Boston. In addition to singing, he was an accomplished instrumentalist on the saxophone and clarinet.

Mahogany moved back to Kansas City last summer after the unexpected death of his wife, Allene.

