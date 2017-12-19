KCK man charged with murder after woman killed in crash

Landunn Richardson, 46, is charged with felony second-degree murder, misdemeanor probation violation and driving with a suspended license. (Johnson County)

A Kansas City, KS, man has been arrested and charged with murder after an accident took the life of a woman in August.

Court documents show Richardson was charged in September but was not arrested until Monday at about 2:10 p.m.

Court documents show Richardson was charged in September but was not arrested until Monday at about 2:10 p.m.

The crash happened on Aug. 26, 2016, on Metcalf Avenue near 52nd Street in Overland Park, KS. It took the life of Vickie Taylor, 50, who was driving home from work when a red truck hit her vehicle head-on. Taylor was a teacher and a food pantry organizer.

Police say Richardson had a suspended license at the time of the accident.

Richardson is being held on a $503,081 bond.

