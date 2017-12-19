Clay County Sheriff's Office says budget cuts won't meet officer - KCTV5

Clay County Sheriff's Office says budget cuts won't meet officers needs

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A metro sheriff's office is in a financial battle after the county slashed their budget on Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is dealing with how to keep its deputies and the public safe while slashing the bottom line.

On Monday, the Clay County Commission approved the 2018 budget, which includes cuts to public safety.

The cuts come, despite complaints and concerns from the sheriff’s department.

Opponents of the budget cuts say the budget won’t allocate any new money for several items they say local law enforcement need. These include additional body armor, gun and taser replacements and crime scene supplies.

Due to last-minute budget changes, it is unclear how much will be cut. 

Officials in the department are reviewing the final budget to determine how much money they will lose in 2018. 

