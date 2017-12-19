Security experts recommend doorbell camera to protect homeowners during the holidays

Reports say nearly 20-percent of people plan to purchase some type of doorbell camera. (CBS)

As the holiday season nears its peak, security experts and law enforcement agencies are preparing for another spike in home burglaries and want homeowners to know how they can best protect their families.

The stretch from Nov. 1, until the end of January, is when a majority of break-ins are reported.

Thieves are going after presents and taking advantage when homeowners are out of town.

Experts tell homeowners that if they plan to leave town, to re-route any deliveries.

A popular item to combat burglaries is a front door camera to record any movement outside of a home and catch package thieves. Through the cameras, homeowners can see who is at the door and, if needed, call the police.

Security consultant Tom O’Conner says they can help monitor the house while the owners are away.

“You basically have almost facial recognition on the cameras now,” O’Conner said. “The old days where someone robs someone at a convenience store, you can’t tell who it is, those are just old analog cameras, the new cameras are all IP cameras so the quality has jumped up tremendously.”

Reports say nearly 20-percent of people plan to purchase some type of doorbell camera.

Experts also advise that homeowners make sure everything is closed and locked and to keep at least some lights on.

“Outside lighting. A lot of people leave their lights on 24 hours a day when you leave town. Well, that is telling everyone that you are gone. So, that’s where the home automation comes into it, where the lighting can be set on a timer, even outdoor lighting, sunrise, sunset, or you can change it,” O’Conner said.

O’Conner also warns people not to let their guard down after the holidays.

“The big thing is, especially after Christmas, don’t leave your flat screen TV box outside. Absolutely make sure that you keep it,” O’Conner said. I hear it’s a very expensive box anyway so do not do that. The second thing you do is your lighting.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.