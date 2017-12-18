Women attempt to save dog left for dead by driver in KCK

Two women who saw a dog at the side of the highway stepped in to try to save it.

The women say a representative with KCK animal services told them the dog had such severe internal injuries that they had to put him down.

“I plopped right in the mud and I was just petting him and trying to calm him down and warm him up," said Ash Walker of Merriam, KS. "We put a bunch of blankets on him and he was laying right in my lap.”

The mother and daughter were on Interstate 635 near Kansas Highway 32 on Sunday afternoon when Walker saw the suffering dog. They couldn’t bear to keep going, so they pulled into the shoulder.

“To see a dog, helpless, not being able to move, off the highway, while all these cars are just zooming past him, I couldn’t do it," said Jennifer Whitaker. “Somebody hit him and left him on the side of the road.”

They shot the video, cradling and comforting the dog, while waiting on animal control to respond. They say it took several phone calls and nearly an hour.

“He just kept crying louder and louder and I was like, no baby," Whitaker said. "It’s going to be okay.”

They’re upset whoever hit him didn’t stop.

But police told them it was dangerous to stay there.

The shelter told them the dog was not chipped and didn’t have any tags, so they couldn’t contact his owner to provide options for saying goodbye.

