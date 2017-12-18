KCK police investigate suspicious death at 32nd, Coronado - KCTV5

KCK police investigate suspicious death at 32nd, Coronado

Police in KCK are working a suspicious death at 32nd and Coronado Avenue. 

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about it at around 7 p.m. on Monday night. 

Police say a man in his 30s appeared to have been shot around 6 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

