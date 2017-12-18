KCK police investigate suspicious death at 32nd, Coronado

Police in KCK are working a suspicious death at 32nd and Coronado Avenue.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about it at around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say a man in his 30s appeared to have been shot around 6 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

Officers Working a homicide and 32nd and Coronado. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 19, 2017

