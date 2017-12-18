Kansas City sees roughly 50 percent increase in fatal crashes since 2016

Kansas City has seen roughly a 50 percent increase in fatal crashes since last year. (KCTV5)

Kansas City has seen roughly a 50 percent increase in fatal crashes since last year.

One of the most recent happened Monday morning off U.S. Highway 71. For reasons still unclear, a woman was headed the wrong way down U.S. Highway 71 near 22nd Street. Several cars were hit, and the woman died at the scene.

Not long after that, a driver hit a pedestrian near Missouri Highway 150 and Holmes Road. That driver took off, and the pedestrian was killed.

Over the weekend, a 23-year-old woman was killed and four people were hurt in a head-on crash near Swope Park.

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday night while walking on Interstate 670, and a motorcyclist died at 33rd Street and Gilham Road.

In all of 2016, there were 68 fatal crashes, and the jump to 98 when we're just over halfway through December is not sitting well with the Kansas City Police Department's crash investigators.

"You just keep hoping that you can get a break in your workload. At some point, the phone won't ring. But so far, this entire year has just continued to defy our explanations," Sgt Bill Mahoney said. "It's something we're concerned about, and we're doing everything we can to fully investigate each one of these."

Kansas City police say every year in at least 50 percent of the cases, an impaired driver - someone who's drunk or on drugs - is to blame.

