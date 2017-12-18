Chiefs playoff picture becomes clearer after win against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Kansas City Chiefs' magic number to win the AFC West is down to one.

Following their win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker and if the season ended Monday, would host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium to begin the playoffs.

Coaches and players are happy to be "back in control" of the division again.

"We talk about playoff atmosphere and it's about as close as you're going to get to that and still be in the regular season," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs are one win away from hosting a playoff game.

They host the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve.

