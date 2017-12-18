Man charged in fatal shooting that happened outside of Benton Ma - KCTV5

Man charged in fatal shooting that happened outside of Benton Market

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Victor D. Kelley Victor D. Kelley
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 62-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside of the Benton Market in Kansas City. 

Phillip Degnan was shot and killed Dec. 4 outside the store at 1800 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City. 

Victor D. Kelley, 62, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

Court records state that casings were found nearby the scene. 

Records also indicate Kelley told police he shot the victim, walked away from the scene and threw away the handgun. 

A $250,000 bond has been requested. 

