Kansas City police investigate homicide at apartment complex

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of East 97th St.

Police are on scene of a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 2:20 p.m.

The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Travis Mills, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police also released information Monday night on a person of interest and vehicle.

The person of interest's name is Malik Chapple, 21. Investigators are also looking for a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with a license plate of B540816. It's a temporary tag.

If you have more information, contact the police at 816-234-5043.

PlsShare: The KCPD Homicide unit requests your assistance with locating the following: pic.twitter.com/cwaRZL7qN1 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) December 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.