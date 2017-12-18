Kansas City police investigate homicide at apartment complex - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate homicide at apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of East 97th St.

Police are on scene of a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 2:20 p.m. 

The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Travis Mills, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. 

Police also released information Monday night on a person of interest and vehicle.

The person of interest's name is Malik Chapple, 21. Investigators are also looking for a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with a license plate of B540816. It's a temporary tag. 

If you have more information, contact the police at 816-234-5043. 

