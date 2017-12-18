'Secret Santas' pay student lunch accounts in Grandview - KCTV5

'Secret Santas' pay student lunch accounts in Grandview

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Secret Santa paid more than $1,100 to the district for Grandview Middle School to settled every student’s lunch account at the school. (Graphicstock) A Secret Santa paid more than $1,100 to the district for Grandview Middle School to settled every student’s lunch account at the school. (Graphicstock)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

Christmas came a little early for some Grandview School District families.

A Secret Santa paid more than $1,100 to the district for Grandview Middle School to settled every student’s lunch account at the school. There was also another Secret Santa donation to Conn-West Elementary School for $200.

“I have long known that Grandview was a special place and that the sense of community is as strong, or stronger, than many communities of our area. As the holiday season approaches, it is my great pleasure to share these anonymous gifts being given to our families,” said Linda Jester, Food and Nutritional Services General Manager.

In addition, a local organization also spread some holiday cheer by paying the balance of just about every student lunch account at two elementary schools.

The organization wants to remain anonymous but donated more than $1,000 to pay up student lunch accounts at Belvidere and
Butcher-Greene Elementary Schools.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.