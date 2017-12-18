Holiday shipping rush hits Kansas City-area post offices

A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.More >
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >
Authorities say a Florida attorney used his position to gain access to a women's jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate.More >
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of East 97th St. Police are on scene of a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 2:20 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in the front yard of a Blue Springs home Monday morning.More >
Police are investigating after vandals apparently broke into a mausoleum at a Pearl City cemetery and scattered bones in the area.More >
Police say a man was killed on a roadway in what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.More >
When Avery Reilly was born, her parents thought she was an "absolutely perfect baby," her mother Helena said. She loved to be swaddled and was a great sleeper.More >
A video posted on Facebook shows several people kicking and punching each other outside a JCPenney store at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida.More >
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >
