Holiday shipping rush hits Kansas City-area post offices

It’s a busy time of year for the U.S. Postal Service. Everyone’s clamoring to get their gifts delivered in time for Christmas.

The lines are long at the post office, and they’re staffed to handle the busy holiday season. More than 640 million USPS employees are working to deliver your packages.

“It's our favorite time of year. We live for this time of year, so this is our time," said Kristy Anderson with the United States Postal Service.

They want your mail to arrive in time for the holiday, too, but time is running out!

Here are the deadlines you need to know:

Tuesday is the cut off date for First Class mail.

Priority Mail is Wednesday.

Priority Mail Express is Friday

If you’re worried about waiting in long lines, you do have other options.

“We've got automated machines to kind of help you and after hours. If you have a credit card you can do it on the self-service kiosk so that kind of helps. You don't have to stand in line if you have everything ready to go," Anderson said.

This is the busiest week for mailing, shipping and deliveries. They expect to handle more than 3 billion cards, letters and packages.

