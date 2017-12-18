Pedestrian struck, killed on Holmes Road in hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday morning along Holmes Road. Police closed the northbound lanes just before Missouri Highway 150. (KCTV5)

Police say a man was killed on a roadway in what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling north on Holmes Road, just south of Kenneth Road, and struck a pedestrian, knocking his body off the roadway to the right shoulder. The vehicle left the scene.

The body was found about 7:30 a.m. when another driver noticed the body off the roadway.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

