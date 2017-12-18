Toys that will match any personality on your holiday shopping list

Fingerlings ($15) are, by far, the hottest toy of the year, and, therefore, the most difficult to find. (CNN)

It's coming down to the wire. There are only five shopping days left before Christmas.

If you are still struggling to find that special something for the kids on your list, we’ve come up with some hot toys for the personalities on your list (and an approximate price).

If you are shopping for a child who is a hands-on collector - the child who is inspired by creativity - here are some things that this child might like, collect and potentially even trade.

Fingerlings ($15) are, by far, the hottest toy of the year, and, therefore, the most difficult to find. But, we have learned that most Walmart, Target and Toys R Us stores will likely get small daily shipments all week. So, it is worth a daily check. Or, if you are getting desperate, they can be found on eBay for about double the price.

Barbie Dream Horse and Doll $75

Soggy Doggy board game $15

Furreal Friends Roarin’ Tyler the Playful Tiger $94

LOL Surprise Fizz Factory $30

Now, for kids who are “On the Go”:

Frozen movie ride-on sleigh $350

Monster Jam Grave Digger remote control $55

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K $80

And, for kids who are “inspired” by their favorite TV and movie characters:

Disney Jr. Doc McStuffins Baby All-In-One Nursery $63

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme $84

Paw Patrol My-size Lookout Tower $40

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey $30

