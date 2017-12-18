AECOM, Burns-McDonnell team up to build new KCI single-terminal

A couple of the runners-up in the bid to build a new KCI are teaming up and say they're ready to step in if the city decides to make a change. (AP)

A couple of the runners-up in the bid to build a new Kansas City International Airport are teaming up and say they're ready to step in if the city decides to make a change.

Last week, after the council rejected that agreement, AECOM said they were 100-percent ready to step in and partner with the city.

On Monday, they announced they were teaming up with Burns-McDonnell. They say together they offer the strongest possible local team.

The announcement comes days after council voted 9-4 to reject a memorandum of understanding with Edgemoor.

One councilman said that was due to a lack of minority hiring, lack of financial specifics and the city would have to pay millions in expenses occurred prior to the election.

KCI Partnership says they are ready to step in without delay and can finalize and sign a memorandum of understanding in about 30 days. They’re also committed to at least 30-percent minority participation, more than $15 million in community benefits and no reimbursement required from the city.

Although Burns-McDonnell was eliminated from the selection process, AECOM says they don’t see that being a problem.

“I’m not worried about the disqualification issue. I believe it was a bit of a technicality,” said Mike Handelman, senior vice president of AECOM.

The airport committee will discuss the next steps when they meet Thursday. They could renegotiate with Edgemoor, go with AECOM or start from scratch.

