Fire Chief John Paul Jones set to retire with KCKFD

Fire Chief John Paul Jones is retiring Wednesday after over three decades of service with the Kansas City, KS Fire Department.

Jones has served as fire chief since 2007.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed and valued my tenure of over ten years as fire chief," he said in his letter to all fire department personnel.

Jones also expressed his appreciation to the residents of the community and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity.

“It has been a privilege," he said. “I am proud to say that the city is well protected by fine men and women of dedication and courage. The future is bright for our department as you go forward and serve with excellence. I feel good knowing that serving the community is in your hands. While I look forward to spending more time with my family, I will always treasure the days where I was part of being involved in what can only be described as “the greatest job in the world.”

