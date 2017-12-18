English Landing Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner - KCTV5

English Landing Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Gina Bullard, KCTV5 News This Morning Anchor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An English Landing Elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

First-grade teacher Matthew McGinley received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association. 

He was nominated by Gale Perkins.

"Mr. McGinley has taken kids who couldn't read a word and made stamina a goal. They can read 30 minutes straight now -- less than 10 weeks in. He lets them pick their position: in clothes baskets, lying on the floor, bean bags, shoes off, etc. He motivates with only positive feedback. It amazes me how much my son reads and how he loves it. Mr. McGinley is certainly deserving of this honor," Perkins said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

