Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy. 71 near 22nd St.

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

U.S. Highway 71 has re-opened after a deadly crash Monday morning.

Two cars collided in the northbound lanes of the highway near 22nd Street.

One person was killed. There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver.

The highway was closed for several hours after the wreck.

