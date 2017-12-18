16-year-old boy dead after shooting in Blue Springs

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the front yard of a Blue Springs home Monday morning. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in the front yard of a Blue Springs home Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Colby Stephenson.

Officers were called about 1:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Northwest Sixth Street on reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrive on the scene, they located Stephenson dead outside of a home.

At least 10 bullet holes hit two homes in the area and bullets had to be carved out of the trees.

“It just sounded like firecrackers, a whole bunch of little ones, but they evidently shot a whole bunch at once, quick, and it was over with,” neighbor Monty Smith said.

Smith lives across the street from where Colby Stephenson was found dead about 2 am. He says he heard the commotion but didn’t think much of it until he noticed the police outside.

No suspect description has been released.

Police say they are looking for a late 90s red Pontiac with the back left hubcap missing. After speaking with the neighbors, investigators believe that’s the car the suspect may have gotten away in.

Stephenson was a Valley View High School student. Additional support will be on-site at school on Monday for students and staff, the Blue Springs School District says.

For friends of Stephenson, the news is hard to grasp, saying he was a goofy kid that would do anything for a friend. Now, they’re trying to figure out just what happened before he was killed.

“It's crazy that this would even happen to him. He was always doing … he always wanted to make sure everyone around him was cool. It's just crazy that someone would do this to him,” Khalil Osborne said.

A vigil is planned for Stephenson at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rotary Park.

"Colby just one of those goofy guys that everyone loved and the fact that he passed away is like so shocking to everyone because like, everyone is confused and like how 17 who would do this, who would hurt Colby?" Stephenson's cousin, TJ Jackson, said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.

