Lenexa community rallies for family in need after house burns down

A local family is in a tight bind after losing their house in a fire over the weekend.

Firefighters in Lenexa battled a large house fire at 8507 Constance Street on Sunday.

The fire did extensive damage to the home, but it's not losing their belongings that have caused trouble for them, but how the family can take care of their sick child.

Taellor and Andrew Hammeke moved into the house with the three kids this summer. The home was in a perfect location, close to several hospitals for their 3-year-old child, Holt, who has a rare genetic condition.

They were at a family dinner when they found out about the fire.

"We got a call saying our house was burning down," Taellor Hammeke said. "I was a little hysterical."

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters rescued their dogs and salvaged the elf on the shelf, a base from Kauffman Stadium and a headboard signed by guests at their wedding.

The Hammekes are staying with family and neighbors and friends pitched in to find them clothes and Christmas presents. A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $10,000.

"This community has rallied around us. We have more than we ever imagined," Taellor said.

The family says they still need pajamas for the kids, and plastic tote boxes to help store their belongings and donations.

VIDEO:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.