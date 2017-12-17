Overland Park woman, 82, killed in crash on Johnson Drive in Sha - KCTV5

Overland Park woman, 82, killed in crash on Johnson Drive in Shawnee

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

One person died at the scene of a crash in Shawnee on Sunday morning. 

Police identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Wagner of Overland Park.  

It happened in the area of Barker Road and Johnson Drive just before 10 a.m. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. 

In addition to Wagner, who died at the scene, two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

At the time of publication, Johnson Drive was closed from Barker Road to Interstate 435. 

The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by the Shawnee Police Department's traffic unit. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.