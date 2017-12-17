Overland Park woman, 82, killed in crash on Johnson Drive in Shawnee

One person died at the scene of a crash in Shawnee on Sunday morning.

Police identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Wagner of Overland Park.

It happened in the area of Barker Road and Johnson Drive just before 10 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

In addition to Wagner, who died at the scene, two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of publication, Johnson Drive was closed from Barker Road to Interstate 435.

The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by the Shawnee Police Department's traffic unit.

