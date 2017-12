Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a 64-yard touchdown catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP)

The two teams that share the lead of the AFC West square off tonight in Kansas City. The Chargers visit Arrowhead Stadium on a three-game winning streak after losing their first four. The Chiefs beat the Chargers as part of a 5-0 start, but lost six of their next seven games before a bounce-back win over Oakland.

