Motorcyclist killed in crash at Linwood, Gilham

A car and a motorcycle crashed into one another on Saturday, causing the death of the motorcyclist.

The crash happened in the evening, before 6 p.m, at the intersection of Linwood and Gilham.

The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene investigating.

The intersection will be closed for some time due to the police and accident activity.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.