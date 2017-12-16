Copy-Missouri trooper in case of drowning handcuffed man fired

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state trooper convicted of a misdemeanor for the drowning death of a handcuffed Iowa man has been fired.
The Kansas City Star reports that that a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman confirmed Anthony Piercy was fired Friday, more than 3 1/2 years after 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.
In September, Piercy was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to negligent operation of a vessel.
Piercy had pulled Ellingson over on the lake in May 2014 for suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Ellingson drowned after being thrown from the boat by a wave while wearing an improperly secured life vest.
Ellingson's father, Craig Ellingson, says he received an email Friday from Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Sandra Karsten stating that Piercy was fired after the patrol's procedural hearing board determined he had violated patrol policies in Brandon Ellingson's death.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
A woman has been sentenced for her role in a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day of last year.More >
A woman has been sentenced for her role in a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day of last year.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
A 16-year-old girl has died after she was shot Wednesday inside the Park Meadow Apartment complex.More >
A 16-year-old girl has died after she was shot Wednesday inside the Park Meadow Apartment complex.More >
A former high school soccer coach arrested with a missing 17-year-old girl has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Florida authorities said Friday.More >
A former high school soccer coach arrested with a missing 17-year-old girl has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Florida authorities said Friday.More >
Most children will abandon their belief in Santa by the age of eight. But should you tell them sooner?More >
Most children will abandon their belief in Santa by the age of eight. But should you tell them sooner?More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
The off-duty officer who shot and killed a man in the Lenexa Costco is talking for the first time publicly about what happened.More >
The off-duty officer who shot and killed a man in the Lenexa Costco is talking for the first time publicly about what happened.More >
Seventeen people have been charged in connection to a forged identity scheme.More >
Seventeen people have been charged in connection to a forged identity scheme.More >