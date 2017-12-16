Man recovers stolen motorcycle after posting about theft on Facebook

More and more victims of crimes are turning to social media to see if online sleuths can help them get their stolen valuables back.

One man whose motorcycle was stolen near Southwest Boulevard and Broadway in Kansas City got a tip that not only got his bike back but also led to an arrest.

Michael George was shocked by how quickly strangers helped recover his 2005 Kawasaki KLR 650.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire crime. The video shows two men driving a stolen truck, pulling into the parking lot.

“They lift up the whole bike and throw it in the back of the truck and take off,” he said.

He never thought he’d see his motorcycle again.

A police officer and an adamant friend both told him he should share that video with the Facebook group Stolen KC.

So, he shared a photo of his missing bike along with the security video.

Just two days later, he got a tip.

The tipster told him to check out an apartment complex’s parking lot off 62nd street in Shawnee.

“They said, ‘I think your bike is under a green tarp in this parking lot,’” George said.

He drove to the parking lot and did a little detective work of his own. There, he found a green tarp.

“Alright, I'm going to do this,” George recalled. “I was super nervous.” “I looked and I could just see the bottom of it,” he continued. “It looks like it is the right bike.”

He called the police who identified the motorcycle was his.

Jason A. Burk has been charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle for the crime.

The truck that was used to steal George’s motorcycle was stolen out of Merriam.

George is grateful strangers were willing to send tips.

“Thanks for being vigilant,” he said. “Just, thanks for caring enough to do something like that.”

