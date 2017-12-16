Woman sentenced in connection with first homicide of 2016

A woman has been sentenced for her role in a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day of last year.

Destynie J. Wright, 20, has been sentenced to more than 30 years in a Missouri prison in connection with the shooting of Sederick J. Jones and the wounding of another person.

A Jackson County jury convicted Wright of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and tampering with evidence.

Wright was sentenced to four seven-year prison sentences and one four-year sentence on Friday. The judge ordered all the sentences to run consecutively, meaning she has a cumulative sentence of 32 years in prison.

According to court records, Jones’ body and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds were located in a parking lot in the 5200 block of E. 112th Terrace around 2:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day in 2016.

Witnesses told police that, following a New Year’s Eve party at an event hall.

Later, police found a vehicle with blood on the exterior that was in Wright’s possession.

A co-defendant in this homicide has yet to stand trial.

Previous coverage:

Two charged in New Year’s Day slaying

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.