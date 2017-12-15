Firefighters Battle Fire In Kansas City's Crossroads - KCTV5

Firefighters Battle Fire In Kansas City's Crossroads

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew Altenbern, Executive News Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters were called out to a building fire in the 1900 block of Main Street near 20th in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

A witness tells KCTV5 he saw several people come out of the building on stretchers.

Investigators say the building was vacant.

Stay with KCTV5 for new developments on this story.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.