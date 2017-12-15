Man dies after stabbing at Kansas City car wash

A 51-year-old man has died after he was stabbed last month at a Kansas City car wash. The victim has been identified as Roderick Torrence. (KCTV5)

The victim has been identified as Roderick Torrence.

Officers were called about 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 14 to the car wash at 820 Prospect Ave. on an ambulance call. When they arrived on the scene, they located Torrence, who was unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were notified on Thursday that Torrence had died from his injuries.

Sonny Scott was arrested and charged two days after the incident on Nov. 16. He remains in custody.

