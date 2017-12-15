St. Joseph police looking for missing 7-year-old girl, 35-year-old woman

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help locating two missing people.

One is 7-year-old Jasmine Robinson and the other is 35-year-old Sarah Butler-Young.

They may be in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with Missouri tags "AG2 A0V."

The police department described them as being endangered and missing.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Mitsubishi was last seen at 4701 School Sidelane when Butler-Young picked up Robinson from elementary school.

Butler-Young has "exhibited mental health issues recently and paranoid behavior," and neither she nor the girl has been seen at home or at school for two days.

One of Butler-Young's cell phones provided GPS coordinates from the Lee's Summit area.

If you have any information please contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.