Man charged with kidnapping, raping Johnson County deputy pleads guilty

A man charged with raping a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy more than a year ago admitted in court on Friday that he did it.

William Luth, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

It's rare when the district attorney is in court, but Steven Howe was there today.

KCTV5 News learned more about what happened on that day when the deputy was raped in the back of a car that Luth shared with his wife.

While Howe was reading, he shared a text message that Luth sent an hour before it happened.

It said: “She isn’t going to see you. I’m going to knock her out dude."

That text was sent to co-defendant Brady A. Newman-Caddell, whose case is pending.

The deputy, who is in her 20s, was abducted outside the Johnson County Jail in Olathe at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2016.

The off-duty deputy had just parked her car and was walking to work from the parking lot to the central booking building where she worked. Then, a man in the car forced the deputy into the car.

She was in the car for two hours with her face covered and was sexually assaulted by both men before being released in Lee's Summit near Interstate 470 and Northeast Woods Chapel Road.

She kept walking in her battered condition until she saw the lights coming from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. That's when she knew she was safe.

Investigators had no evidence they were targeting her by name or occupation, but think they followed her from a QuikTrip down the street.

Luth has not yet been sentenced. He will be back in court on Feb. 15.

Newman-Caddell has a scheduling conference on Dec. 21, as he also faces charges in connection with the case.

