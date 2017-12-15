Joplin granted extension on tornado recovery projects - KCTV5

Joplin granted extension on tornado recovery projects

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Joplin has been working to rebuild from a massive 2011 tornado that destroyed a large swath of the city and killed 161 residents. (AP) Joplin has been working to rebuild from a massive 2011 tornado that destroyed a large swath of the city and killed 161 residents. (AP)
JOPLIN, MO (AP) -

Federal officials have granted Joplin's request for a deadline extension on several federally funded tornado recovery projects.

Sens. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Republican, announced the extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in news releases Thursday. The two U.S. senators from Missouri had urged FEMA to take a serious look at Joplin's request for more time. About $1 million in federal funds were at risk.

At issue are repairs to city streets and sidewalks that were pushed back by related federal projects, such as upgrades to the sewer system, which had to be completed first. That resulted in the city missing a deadline.

Joplin has been working to rebuild from a massive 2011 tornado that destroyed a large swath of the city and killed 161 residents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.