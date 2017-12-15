Joplin granted extension on tornado recovery projects

The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
You might have an unexpected check waiting for you right now.More >
An Independence homeowner quickly foiled a burglar's plans by catching the suspect in the act and pinning him down until police could arrest him. When officers arrived at the man’s home, they found the homeowner still holding the suspect down.More >
A man wanted in connection to the homicide of Clarence Buford has turned himself in.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >
The Kansas City City Council has rejected a proposed memo of understanding with Edgemoor, the developer chosen to design the new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport. It was by a 9-4 vote.More >
