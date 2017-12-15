Kansas Dem Andrea Ramsey drops out of US House race after allegations of sexual harassment

Kansas Democratic candidate Andrea Ramsey announced Friday that she will be dropping out of her race for the United States House of Representatives.

Ramsey was challenging Republican Kevin Yoder to represent Kansas’ 3rd District.

In a press release, Ramsey says her decision is based on a lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleges that she fired him for not sleeping with her approximately 12 years ago.

“Twelve years ago, I eliminated an employee’s position. That man decided to bring a lawsuit against the company (not against me). He named me in the allegations, claiming I fired him because he refused to have sex with me,” Ramsey said in the release.

Ramsey goes on to say that the allegations are false and that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated the allegations and decided not to pursue the complaint. She added that the man later decided to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit, which she says kept her from participating in the resolution.

“What drew me to the field of law was the idea of due process, that both sides presented their case and an objective judge or jury weighed the evidence. I have been swept up in decisions without due process. A man sued my company twelve years ago and made false accusations against me. Had the false allegations been brought against me directly, I would have fought to exonerate my name and my reputation. I would have sued the disgruntled, vindictive employee for defamation. Now, twelve years later this suit is being used to force me out of my race for Congress. Let me be clear: I never engaged in any of the alleged behavior. And the due process that I love, that drew me to the field of law, is totally denied,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey adds that the allegations and a Democrat zero-tolerance policy are what led to her stepping down.

“In its rush to claim the high ground in our roiling national conversation about harassment, the Democratic Party has implemented a zero-tolerance standard. For me, that means a vindictive, terminated employee’s false allegations are enough for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to decide not to support our promising campaign. We are in a national moment where rough justice stands in place of careful analysis, nuance and due process,” she said.

Ramsey finishes the statement with a promise to Kansans to continue to fight for them.

“As a first-time candidate, I am disappointed and disillusioned by the political process. However, I have been humbled and honored by the grace, support and encouragement shown me by the citizens of Miami, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties. It has been an honor to seek to represent you. I will continue to seek future opportunities to serve our community and fight for our Republic, just not as your Congresswoman,” Ramsey said.

Here is the full release.

"For the past six months, it has been my privilege and honor to meet folks from all walks of life in our district as we commenced our campaign, seeking to unseat Representative Kevin Yoder. I have listened to your stories and explained why and how I would be your voice and actually represent your interests in Washington.

My sharpest contrast with Rep. Yoder is that I have led a real life, not a life calculated for photo ops and political gain. I have spoken openly about adversity, including my first husband’s struggles with addiction and his subsequent death. I have lived a full life as a health care advocate, lawyer, businesswoman, proud mom of two young adults and the wife of a retired Army Colonel who served our country in Vietnam.

When I was the head of human resources at a local company, I had to make difficult business decisions on a daily basis concerning budgets, training initiatives, compensation and benefits, workforce hiring and workforce terminations. A termination decision is always the most wrenching because it affects not only a person’s livelihood but also an individual’s dignity and sense of self. Sometimes employees don’t take the decision well and do things they wouldn’t otherwise do because they are angry in that moment, seeking to retaliate.

Twelve years ago, I eliminated an employee’s position. That man decided to bring a lawsuit against the company (not against me). He named me in the allegations, claiming I fired him because he refused to have sex with me. That is a lie. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated the allegations and decided not to pursue the complaint; the man later decided to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit. Because I wasn’t a named party, I didn’t have any opportunity to participate in its resolution.

Since I was in sixth grade, I wanted to be a lawyer. What drew me to the field of law was the idea of due process, that both sides presented their case and an objective judge or jury weighed the evidence. I have been swept up in decisions without due process. A man sued my company twelve years ago and made false accusations against me. Had the false allegations been brought against me directly, I would have fought to exonerate my name and my reputation. I would have sued the disgruntled, vindictive employee for defamation. Now, twelve years later this suit is being used to force me out of my race for Congress. Let me be clear: I never engaged in any of the alleged behavior. And the due process that I love, that drew me to the field of law, is totally denied.

My opponents have chosen to use these false allegations against me for political purposes, not only engaging in a whisper campaign, but also contacting political and news organizations. These false allegations are disgraceful and demean the moment this country is in. For far too long, complaints of sexual harassment have been completely ignored. The timely and thorough investigation of complaints is a very good thing. We are seeing real change in how harassment is being handled from Topeka to Washington. We should always make it as safe as possible for people who have been wronged to come forward, and I have based my professional career as an employment lawyer and human resources executive on that principle.

In its rush to claim the high ground in our roiling national conversation about harassment, the Democratic Party has implemented a zero-tolerance standard. For me, that means a vindictive, terminated employee’s false allegations are enough for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to decide not to support our promising campaign. We are in a national moment where rough justice stands in place of careful analysis, nuance and due process.

On balance, it is far more important to me that women are stepping forward to tell their stories and confront their harassers than it is to continue our campaign. But, DCCC’s decision is bad for Democratic chances to flip KS-03. Our campaign has amassed hundreds of committed volunteers, thousands of individual donations, endorsements and national attention. I have been the consistent front-runner, raising more money than all of my other Democratic opponents combined. I had the clearest path to defeat Kevin Yoder, given my healthcare, legal and business background and deep ties to both Wyandotte and Johnson Counties. The DCCC, as gatekeeper of endorsements and campaign funding, has made its choice, once again putting its thumb on the scales by not allowing the democratic primary process to proceed. It must live with the consequences of its shortsighted and reactive decision to eviscerate our campaign by not providing it with structural or financial support.

As a first-time candidate, I am disappointed and disillusioned by the political process. However, I have been humbled and honored by the grace, support and encouragement shown me by the citizens of Miami, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties. It has been an honor to seek to represent you. I will continue to seek future opportunities to serve our community and fight for our Republic, just not as your Congresswoman."

