Theaters flooded with film fans after opening night of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters on Thursday and now theaters around the metro can’t seem to get it off their screens.

Theaters at the AMC 30, located at 12075 S Strang Line Road in Olathe, KS, have been full since the movie’s first showing that began Thursday at 3 p.m.

Since then, they’ve had a total of 41 showings.

Due to ticket demand, the theater had to extend their showtimes Thursday night with one showing at 12:45 a.m. and the other at 2 a.m.

With previews, the movie lasts a whopping two hours and 55 minutes.

Star Wars fan, Josh Dollard said it was great seeing a lot the original characters including the late Carrie Fischer.

“It was a pretty good movie and all that,” Dollard said. “It has a lot of your dramatic stuff, your action and all that. It was surprising as well as it was good. There were some things that I didn’t expect to see and some things I hope are explained in the next movie.”

Theater officials plan to have a showing every half hour throughout the weekend.

