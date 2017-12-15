Independence homeowner subdues would be burglar, holds him until police arrive

A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
You might have an unexpected check waiting for you right now.More >
You might have an unexpected check waiting for you right now.More >
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A man wanted in connection to the homicide of Clarence Buford has turned himself in.More >
A man wanted in connection to the homicide of Clarence Buford has turned himself in.More >
For the first time, everyone got a look at the surveillance video showing the confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a man who was threatening customers inside a Lenexa Costco.More >
For the first time, everyone got a look at the surveillance video showing the confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a man who was threatening customers inside a Lenexa Costco.More >
The Kansas City City Council has rejected a proposed memo of understanding with Edgemoor, the developer chosen to design the new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport. It was by a 9-4 vote.More >
The Kansas City City Council has rejected a proposed memo of understanding with Edgemoor, the developer chosen to design the new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport. It was by a 9-4 vote.More >
Detectives are seeking information on a suspect stealing packages from porches in the Northland.More >
Detectives are seeking information on a suspect stealing packages from porches in the Northland.More >