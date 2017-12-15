Independence homeowner subdues would be burglar, holds him until police arrive

When officers arrived at the man’s home, they found the homeowner still holding the suspect down. (KCTV5)

An Independence homeowner quickly foiled a burglar's plans by catching the suspect in the act and pinning him down until police could arrest him.

Once the homeowner had the suspect pinned down he called the police.

When officers arrived at the man’s home, they found the homeowner still holding the suspect down.

Steven Talley was watching television inside his house when he noticed, on the home’s security cameras, a man lurking outside the home.

“He was sneaking around in the shadows,” Talley said. “That's why I have big lights on my house. I want to see it coming.

Talley watched the man move toward his front door.

"I heard him prying on the door a little bit. I'm staring at it just waiting. I decided to open the door and there he was," Talley said.

Talley says the man tried to make up excuses as to why he was at his front door.

“He went to lunge at me, that's when the altercation happened…It didn't work out too good for him," he added.

Talley held the man down until officers arrived.

"I had him pinched with his head in-between my legs and I was sitting on him," Talley said.

Talley says he is tired of criminals taking advantage of people in his neighborhood.

"There are so many of these criminals out there that just think they can get away," he said. "I work too hard for what I got. I'm not giving it up for free."

Police arrested Cody Vaughn, the man accused of attempting to break in and took him to a local hospital for injuries from the altercation. He is charged with felony attempted burglary.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.