Firefighter hospitalized after battling flames at Independence home

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A metro firefighter had to be hospitalized after flames broke out at an Independence home Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:28 p.m. at a home near Osage and Walnut Streets.

Fire officials say the firefighter fell from the second-floor roof of the home onto the first floor. They say he was sent to an area hospital, but has been released.

A resident of the home suffered minor injuries, but is expected to recover.

