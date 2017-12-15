Firefighter hospitalized after battling flames at Independence home

It happened at about 9:28 p.m. at a home near Osage and Walnut Streets. (KCTV5)

A metro firefighter had to be hospitalized after flames broke out at an Independence home Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:28 p.m. at a home near Osage and Walnut Streets.

Fire officials say the firefighter fell from the second-floor roof of the home onto the first floor. They say he was sent to an area hospital, but has been released.

A resident of the home suffered minor injuries, but is expected to recover.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.