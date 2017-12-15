Over 950 stores to offer free shipping on Friday - KCTV5

Christmas is only 10 days away and many throughout the country are still rushing to finish their holiday shopping.

For those who find themselves in that category, Friday might be the day to get things done and to cash in on free shipping.

Friday is the last day that more than 950 retailers are offering free shipping to make sure gifts arrive before Christmas.

Anyone who doesn’t get their orders in by Friday can still make sure it arrives in time for Christmas, but they will have to pay a hefty price.

To view the stores participating in free shipping day, click here.

