By 9-4 vote, Kansas City city council rejects memo of understanding with Edgemoor

The Kansas City City Council has rejected a proposed memo of understanding with Edgemoor, the developer chosen to design the new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

It was by a 9-4 vote.

Among the issues that council-members are concerned about is the commitment to minority hiring and details on financing.

The project cannot go forward without the agreement.

Councilman Quinton Lucas says the council can now try again to reach a deal with Edgemoor, but if that fails, they could turn AECOMM, who was the second choice.

Councilman Jermaine Reed said the negotiations were terminated.

This is a developing story.



