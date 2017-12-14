Kansas City firefighters battle trailer fire on Winchester Avenu - KCTV5

Kansas City firefighters battle trailer fire on Winchester Avenue, Raytown Road

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an unattached truck trailer Thursday afternoon.  

It happened shortly around 4:15 p.m. at Material Recovery & Transfer, a waste disposal collection service, located on Winchester Avenue and Raytown Road just west of Interstate 435.  

The first Kansas City fire pumper truck ran out of water, so a second pumper truck came to the scene.  

No one was injured in the incident.

