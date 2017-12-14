Police investigating wreck involving school bus in Kansas City

Police are investigating following a hit-and-run wreck involving a school bus.

The wreck is reported at East 89th Terrace and Old Santa Fe Road, which is a block west of Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The area is just east of Santa Fe Elementary School and the Hickman Mills School District headquarters located on Old Santa Fe Road.

