Police investigating wreck involving school bus in Kansas City

A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Detectives are seeking information on a suspect stealing packages from porches in the Northland.More >
Detectives are seeking information on a suspect stealing packages from porches in the Northland.More >
For the first time, everyone got a look at the surveillance video showing the confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a man who was threatening customers inside a Lenexa Costco.More >
For the first time, everyone got a look at the surveillance video showing the confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a man who was threatening customers inside a Lenexa Costco.More >
You might have an unexpected check waiting for you right now.More >
You might have an unexpected check waiting for you right now.More >
A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.More >
A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.More >
A Wyandotte County woman has been arrested and charged after officers say she assaulted a law enforcement officer.More >
A Wyandotte County woman has been arrested and charged after officers say she assaulted a law enforcement officer.More >
Here are the top ways to keep your holiday packages and presents safe from thieves.More >
Here are the top ways to keep your holiday packages and presents safe from thieves.More >
Police are investigating a shooting at 79th Street and Manchester Avenue. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The shooting report initially came in to police around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Police are investigating a shooting at 79th Street and Manchester Avenue. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The shooting report initially came in to police around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Officers surrounded a home after two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >
Officers surrounded a home after two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >