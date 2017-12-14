Police investigating wreck involving school bus in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police investigating wreck involving school bus in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating following a hit-and-run wreck involving a school bus. 

The wreck is reported at East 89th Terrace and Old Santa Fe Road, which is a block west of Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City.  

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.  

No injuries were reported. 

The area is just east of Santa Fe Elementary School and the Hickman Mills School District headquarters located on Old Santa Fe Road.

