MISSING: Jeremy Cooper, 36, of Buckner, MO

Police in Buckner are looking for a missing man. 

Jeremy Cooper, 36, went missing on Dec. 11. 

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt. He may be low on medications, according to police. 

If you see him, contact police immediately. 

