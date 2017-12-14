Police: 3 suspects maced employee, stole items from Nike store in Kansas City

Kansas City police are asking for help in locating three suspects - two women and one man - who are accused of spraying a store employee with mace.

The incident happened Dec. 7 at the Nike store located at 211 Nichols Road.

Police say after the suspects maced the employee, they fled the scene with unpaid merchandise.

If you have information about these suspects, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

