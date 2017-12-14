Homeowner shoots intruder inside Independence home - KCTV5

Homeowner shoots intruder inside Independence home

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A homeowner in Independence shot an intruder in the 3400 block of S. Appleton Avenue. 

Police responded to the shooting call around 12:13 p.m. 

The person who called in the shooting told police they shot an intruder in the home.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in police custody. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

