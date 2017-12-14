Homeowner shoots intruder inside Independence home

A homeowner in Independence shot an intruder in the 3400 block of S. Appleton Avenue.

Police responded to the shooting call around 12:13 p.m.

The person who called in the shooting told police they shot an intruder in the home.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.